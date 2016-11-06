Inter-school contest from December 3

The ninth annual inter-school competitions on recitation of Sri Ramana Maharishi’s Sri Arunachala Aksharamanamalai and Upadesa Undhiyar will be held in the city on December 3.

The composite recitation competition will be held under three categories for primary (standards III to V), middle (standards VI to VIII), high and higher secondary class students (standards IX to XII).

The competitions will be held at National College Higher Secondary School near Chathiram Bus Stand. Participants from over 65 schools are expected to participate, according to a press release issued by Sri Ramana Sathsangam on Saturday.