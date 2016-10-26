Integrated bus stand for Tiruchi remains a far cry

The Police have announced that temporary bus stands would be opened in view of the festival rush.

The rationale for establishing such bus stands along roadsides near the Sona Mina theatre and at Mannarpuram was to ease congestion. This ad hoc move taken in the “interest of the travellers” in the run up to the festival would be in vogue for a week from October 26. Makeshift bus shelters have been put up at Mannarpuram from where shuttle services would be operated from the temporary bus stand to the central bus stand and back.

This provisional measure to clear Deepavali rush is not something new to the city residents as well as to the travellers. Similar temporary arrangements were made over the past few years in the run up to the festival.

While this festival time measure is aimed at easing congestion at the central bus stand from where long distance buses operate, residents and civic activists have once again stressed the need for an integrated bus stand as a one-time lasting solution instead of resorting to such “cosmetic” short-term measure.

Residents say the issue of vehicular congestion at the central bus stand seems to come to the notice of the official machinery only during festival days. It is a daily phenomenon in the vicinity of the central bus stand, surrounded by a slew of commercial establishments, in view of the rising vehicle density and steady increase in passenger movements over the years.

The short-term move may address the issue of congestion only for a limited time. But what happens thereafter, ask the civic activists demanding a permanent solution.

For more than a decade now, there has been a clamour from various associations and consumer bodies for an integrated bus stand in Tiruchi or its outskirts to cope with the sharp increase in vehicular as well as passenger movements. Nonetheless, no concrete or tangible step has been taken by the official machinery.

Although various sites were examined over the years for establishing the integrated bus stand at places such as Devadhanam, Panchappur, Ramji Nagar, Pirattiyur and Kottapattu, no concrete decision has been taken yet on this issue.

A permanent solution should be found out by the official machinery to establish an integrated bus stand as a long-term measure to address the issue of congestion, says civic activist and advocate Martin.

Governments have changed and so have the officials. But, the issue of an integrated bus stand remains unaddressed. This shows the complete failure on the part of the official machinery in solving the issue, claims M. Sekaran, a member of the District Road Safety Council and a consumer activist.

Authorities concerned should wake up to find an enduring solution by setting up an integrated bus stand if not in the heart of the city at least on the outskirts. An integrated bus terminal should have taken shape now. However, it has only remained a dream for the residents, says S. Subramanian, a resident.