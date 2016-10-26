India, my second home: Nigerian football player

“Do you know Tamil?” a student asked Nigerian footballer Dudu Omagbemi, who plays for the defending champion Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. Omagbemi, in a jiffy, looked up to his teammate Nallappan Mohanraj for help and said “Nandri” evoking applause from the audience.

It was a fun-filled afternoon for the students of Indra Ganesan College of Engineering here on Tuesday all through their interaction with Chennaiyin FC players Omagbemi, Mohanraj, and Abhishek Das.

“I have been in Chennai for the past one month. Today, in Tiruchi I had the best food,” said Omagbemi. “India is like a second home... Even while playing in Europe I talk to my teammates about India,” he added.

Replying to a question as to who his role model was, Das said that he had always wanted to inspire others. His aim was to make his parents proud through his achievements.

Mohanraj, who hails from Namakkal, advised the students to take part in sporting activities.

It would keep them physically and mentally strong. “It takes sacrifice and hard work to achieve success in life,” he said expressing desire to play for Chennaiyin FC for as long as possible.

Omagbemi posed a question to the students: Have you enjoyed the performance of Chennaiyin FC? Their roaring cheers took a while to subside.

Students took selfies and group photographs with the players and got autographs. The players inaugurated the Indra Ganesan Sports Academy on the occasion.