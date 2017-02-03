ISRO ready for launch of next generation GSLV Mark-III

Having successfully carried out a variety of missions over the years, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was now getting ready for the launch of the next generation launch vehicle GSLV Mark – III.

The first ever flight of GSLV Mark –III was poised to take place in the first half of this year, P. Kunhikrishnan, Director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota said here on Friday.

“India has successfully completed three consecutive missions of GSLV with our own indigenous cryogenic engine and stage”, Mr. Kunhikrishnan said inaugurating the Second World Congress on Computing and Communication Technologies organised by the St. Joseph’s College here.

Stating that the ISRO had embraced and adopted state-of-the-art technologies in carrying out its slew of missions, he said the country could now proudly say that it had two operational launchers – the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the GSLV which had been operationalised.

Last year was a momentous one for the ISRO as nine missions were carried out in a single year which included two experimental ones, Mr. Kunhikrishnan said.

A variety of missions had been taken by the PSLV, he said adding that the ISRO had successfully completed about 37 missions. “The next mission has been planned on February 15 from Sriharikota,” he said.

Tracing the humble beginning of the ISRO, Mr. Kunhikrishnan said it had today emerged as one of the foremost space organisation in the world having adopted sophisticated technologies.

The country, which has been witnessing technological revolution has come a long way in the areas of computing and communication technologies as well. ISRO was one among the prime users of computer technologies in its space programmes and missions, Mr. Kunhikrishnan said.

Earlier, he released the proceedings of the conference. College Principal Rev. F. Andrew and Rector Rev. S. John Britto spoke on the occasion.

The three-day conference will feature presentation of more than 65 technical papers from different parts of the world and our country.

Computing scientists from reputed universities in the country would share their expertise on current area of research including big data security and network security.