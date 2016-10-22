Tiruchirapalli

Homage paid to slain policemen

Paying respects:Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha paying homage to the slain police personnel at the Martyrs Memorial on the A.R. Ground during the Police Commemoration Day in Tiruchi on Friday.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

Senior police officials paid homage to police and paramilitary personnel who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day observed here on Friday.

Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone V. Varadaraju, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range A. Arun and senior police officers placed wreaths at the memorial installed in the District Armed Reserve ground at Subramaniapuram here and paid respects to the slain police personnel. The names of police and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives while on duty were read out on the occasion.

