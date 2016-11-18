Heavy rush in banks and ATMs continues

With the severe shortage of smaller denomination currencies causing severe hardship, a large number of people continued to throng banks to exchange the old high denomination notes in the city.

The scramble for withdrawing money from automated teller machines (ATMs) also continued, eight days after the demonetisation of the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. However, many of the ATMs continued to remain closed awaiting cash loading or recalibration. Several others ran dry within an hour of being loaded of cash as people queued up to draw cash. With the new Rs.500 notes yet to arrive here, banks continued to fill the ATMs with Rs.100 notes. Many people still had to spend at least 45 minutes to an hour to withdraw the cash.

“I had to spend an hour on the queue before withdrawing Rs.2,000 from an ATM. This is getting exasperating as we have to make various payments and not all payments could be done with cards or cheques,” said Chithra, a city resident.

V.Srinivasan, a senior citizen of Thirupanandal, suggested that the distribution of the smaller denomination notes in exchange of the old denomination notes could be carried through the public distribution system effectively. “Each family card holder can be distributed Rs.5000 and the same can be stamped in the ration cards,” he suggested.

The announcement that the cap on exchange of old high denomination has been brought down to Rs.2,000 a person from Friday drew sharp criticism from those waiting in the queues.

Some of the banks reported that the rush for exchanging the old high denomination notes was gradually decreasing. Though it is still high, there is a visible drop in the crowd, a bank official said. On the other hand, deposit of the old notes in bank accounts has increased substantially, he said.

Banks are yet to start affixing the indelible ink, which is yet to reach them. “We are expecting the new Rs.500 note and the indelible ink,” a banker said. Some of the nationalised banks started recalibrating the ATMs to dispense new Rs.2000 notes. “We have started the recalibration process and 20 ATMs were recalibrated today. We will recalibrate all our 84 ATMs in Tiruchi zone comprising Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur and Pudukottai districts in the next couple of days,” R.Selvaraju, Deputy General Manager/ Zonal Manager, Indian Bank, Tiruchi, told ‘The Hindu.’ He said the bank was expecting the new Rs.500 denomination notes shortly.

With Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies being crippled by the move, farmers continued to face huge problems as they were unable to get cash for farm operations. “Farmers are unable to get loans and buy fertilizers or seeds for cultivation or even commodities for their day-to-day requirements. The rural economy has come to a standstill,” said Puliyur A.Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress.

He demanded that the Reserve Bank of India direct the cooperative banks and societies to resume their normal operations immediately. The Centre should allow the acceptance of the old high denomination notes till December 31. In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, he said the Centre should take steps to protect the livelihood of farmers and ensure the primary agricultural cooperative societies resumed disbursal of crop loans.