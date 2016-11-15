Health camp conducted

About 75 persons were screened at a free cancer screening camp conducted by BHEL, Tiruchi, for the benefit of people from nearby villages at Mukkulathor Higher Secondary School at Tiruverumbur on Sunday.
M.Jayakumaran, General Manager, Human Resources, BHEL, Tiruchi inaugurated the camp. The camp was organized by BHEL Main Hospital in association with Onco Club and GVN Hospital.
Mammogram and pap smear test for screening breast cancer and cancer cervix were conducted for the benefit of women. General cancer screening was also done for both men and women of all age groups.
Earlier, Mr.Jayakumaran also flagged off a rally by BHEL Hospital employees and school children to spread awareness on breast cancer.
Applications invited
Applications have been invited for the Kabir Puraskar Award 2016-17 given by the Union government. The award is being given for persons who had made outstanding contribution for social harmony and national integration.
Applications and details of the award can be downloaded from the website: sdat.tn.gov.in
Filled in applications should be submitted before 5 p.m. on November 30 at the office of the office of the District Sports and Youth Welfare, Collector K.S.Palanisamy said in a press release.
For more details, dial 2420685.
