Harness full potential, youths told

Being the future leaders of the country, young graduates should harness their full potential and skills and strive to help shape a better society, thereby making their family and country proud, N. Valarmathi, Outstanding Scientist and Programme Director, Microwave Remote Sensing Satellite Programme, ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, said on Friday.

India had enough resources and tremendous avenues for the young graduates who should be determined and equip themselves to do goods things for the country, Ms. Valarmathi said at the 33rd convocation of Bharathidasan University here. Acting Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, the Chancellor of the university, presided over the convocation.

In the modern competitive era, young graduates should not feel daunted by ups and downs they might encounter in their career. They should instead strive hard to equip themselves so as to succeed in their respective field, she said. “Do good things that will make your family, society and country proud of you”, was the advice of Ms. Valarmathi to the young graduates.

Recalling the modest background from which she came up in her life, Ms. Valamarthi exhorted the young graduates to be determined and put in their best by making full use of their potential and skills to succeed in their future endeavours.

Vice-Chancellor V.M. Muthukumar said Bharathidasan University had grown remarkably ever sincew it was established in 1982.

Mr. Rao gave away certificates to candidates who had completed Ph.D degree in various disciplines besides presenting medals to the graduate and post graduate rank holders in various subjects at the university level.