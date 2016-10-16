Tiruchirapalli

Harness full potential, youths told

Acting Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao handing over Ph.D certificate to a differently abled scholar S. Bellarmin Dianna at the 33rd convocation held at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi on Friday. Vice- Chancellor V.M. Muthukumar is seen. —Photo: A. Muralitharan

Acting Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao handing over Ph.D certificate to a differently abled scholar S. Bellarmin Dianna at the 33rd convocation held at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi on Friday. Vice- Chancellor V.M. Muthukumar is seen. —Photo: A. Muralitharan  

They should strive to help shape a better society, says ISRO official

Being the future leaders of the country, young graduates should harness their full potential and skills and strive to help shape a better society, thereby making their family and country proud, N. Valarmathi, Outstanding Scientist and Programme Director, Microwave Remote Sensing Satellite Programme, ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, said on Friday.

India had enough resources and tremendous avenues for the young graduates who should be determined and equip themselves to do goods things for the country, Ms. Valarmathi said at the 33rd convocation of Bharathidasan University here. Acting Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, the Chancellor of the university, presided over the convocation.

In the modern competitive era, young graduates should not feel daunted by ups and downs they might encounter in their career. They should instead strive hard to equip themselves so as to succeed in their respective field, she said. “Do good things that will make your family, society and country proud of you”, was the advice of Ms. Valarmathi to the young graduates.

Recalling the modest background from which she came up in her life, Ms. Valamarthi exhorted the young graduates to be determined and put in their best by making full use of their potential and skills to succeed in their future endeavours.

Vice-Chancellor V.M. Muthukumar said Bharathidasan University had grown remarkably ever sincew it was established in 1982.

Mr. Rao gave away certificates to candidates who had completed Ph.D degree in various disciplines besides presenting medals to the graduate and post graduate rank holders in various subjects at the university level.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:41:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/Harness-full-potential-youths-told/article16072775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY