Groundnut cultivation hit

Groundnut cultivators have incurred a huge loss in rain-fed areas of Perambalur and Tiruchi districts this current season due to poor rainfall.

Although they had expected a bountiful harvest, the yield was just below the normal quantity of 30 bags each of 35 kg for an acre.

Annamalai, a farmer of M. R. Palayam village on the border of Tiruchi and Perambalur districts, said that the quality of the produce was also poor. Farmers said that they had raised the crop about three months ago anticipating a good monsoon.

Poor arrival at Manapparai has shocked the wholesale dealers who have been finding it difficult to cater to the needs of merchants from other districts.

At the wholesale market in Manapparai, groundnut is purchased from M. R. Palayam, Kuppandiyur, Kavalkaranpatti, Adipatti and Vaiyampatti. The procurement is made twice a calendar year and the average purchase per dealer per season is 5,000 bags, each of 37 kg. This season is the worst the dealers are facing.

The arrival of groundnut at the wholesale market has come down from the usual 5,000 bags to just 1,000 bags. Even here, the quality of the groundnut is quite inferior when compared to the previous year. Apart from fall in yield, the size of the nut was also small, due to poor rainfall, the dealers said.