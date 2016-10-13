Girl ends life; youth arrested

Madhan alias Dhanraj, 22, was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
He hails from Kilinjalmedu near Karaikal where the girl also resided. The girl was an eighth standard student. He had been following her for some time and was said to have loved her. But the girl’s parents clarified that their daughter did not love anyone. He sexually assaulted her on October 8 and threatened her not to disclose the crime.
The girl set herself afire at her house the next day. She was admitted to the Karaikal Government Hospital where she died. She had made a dying declaration.
The police have registered a case. The Tamil Nadu State helpline can be contacted at 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.
- Special Correspondent
