Get ready for ‘Mammo Run’ this Sunday

The Dr. K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation (SBCF) and Dr. G. Viswanathan Hospitals would organise a ‘Mammo Run,’ - a 21.1 km half marathon here on Sunday to create an awareness of breast cancer.

“Breast cancer has become the number one cancer amongst our women, resulting in a huge social and economic burden to the family, society and country. Breast cancer is curable if detected early. In India, breast cancer has over taken cancer cervix as the most prevalent cancer among women,” said K. Govindaraj, Manging Trustee and K. N. Srinivasan, secretary, SBCF, addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

More than 60 per cent of the patients come to us only at an advanced stage. Self examination and mammography are ways to detect breast cancer at an early stage, they said.

In 2012, the society received a Mammobus from the Rotary Foundation, Rotary Districts 3000, 7620 and Rotary Club of Rockville, the USA, and it has since travelled more than 15,000 km to reach out to women in villages and towns. So far, over 50,000 women have been sensitised and about 6,500 women have been screened at their doorsteps at a nominal cost of Rs. 500. Twelve of the screened women were diagnosed with breast cancer at early stages, offering them the best chance for cure, they said.

The ‘mammo run,’ being organised over the past few years in the city, was intended to reach out to more women and sensitise to them on breast cancer. This year the run was being organised with the help of the Tiruchi District Athletic Association and the Rotary clubs, Dr.Govindaraj said.

Along with the 21.1 km half marathon, a competitive segment, a five km run would be organised as a non-competitive event. The half marathon would start from the G. Viswanathan Hospital at Mambazhasalai at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The non-competitive run will start from E. R. Higher Secondary School at around 6.30 a.m. Both the runs will culminate at the K.A.P.Viswanathan School at Thillai Nagar.

The half-marathon will be open for persons above 16 years who would be required to produce a fitness certificate from a doctor. A registration fee of Rs. 200 would be collected from participants. A total prize money of Rs.3 lakh would be on offer to the winners.

The non-competitive run would be open for persons above age 14 and registration fee is Rs.100. Students can also participate in the run.



For more details, dial 7373745163/9524244835/9524250935.

Dr.Govindaraj said that a group of students of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University have volunteered to stage street plays at half-a-dozen places in the city on Saturday to sensitise people on breast cancer.