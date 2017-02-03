Tiruchirapalli

Gangaikondacholapuram temple festival draws multitude

Devotees witnessing the ‘maha kumbabhishekam’ of Sri Brahadeeswara Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district on Thursday.

Devotees witnessing the ‘maha kumbabhishekam’ of Sri Brahadeeswara Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: mail_photo

Elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the ‘mahakumbabhishekam

Thousands of devotees witnessed the ‘mahakumbabhishekam’ at Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram near here on Thursday.

Special pujas were performed at the ‘yaga salai’ by priests.

At about 8.30 a.m., the priests took the ‘gadam’ containing the holy water of the Ganges to the shrines and vimanams of Brahadeeswarar, Brahanayaki, Durga, and Ganapathy. Exactly at 9.30 a.m., the holy waters were sprinkled on the ‘kalasams’ of the vimanams, marking the completion of the ‘maha kumbabhishekam.’

The idols of Lord Siva and Brahayanaki were taken in a procession later in the evening.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the ‘maha kumbabhishekam.’

The last ‘maha kumbabhishekam’ was performed in 1932. The temple, built by Rajendra Chola, is an architectural marvel in stone.

