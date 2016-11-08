Four companies of paramiltary personnel for Aravakurichi

Ahead of election to the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in Karur district, the first batch of paramilitary force personnel would land in Karur on Tuesday.

Four companies of paramilitary force personnel have been allocated for the constituency which will go to polls on November 19. Two of the four companies would be Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the rest would be Special Armed Police from Telangana, police sources told The Hindu .

The first batch of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel would reach Karur district on Tuesday. The deployment of paramilitary personnel for the upcoming election would be done in consultation with the District Election Officer, the sources said. The paramilitary personnel would be in addition to the Karur district police, a senior officer said.

A poll-related meeting of police officers was held in Karur on Monday. Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Varadaraju, presided over the meeting in which security arrangements, also during the pre-poll period, were discussed.

Logistics to be kept ready for the upcoming election, accommodation for paramilitary personnel and deployment of police and paramilitary personnel as per norms were also discussed.

Karur Superintendent of Police T.K. Rajasekaran and other senior police officers participated in the meeting. The police have opened a separate election control cell for the election.

The sources said the Karur district police had embarked on the task of preparing a detailed poll-related security scheme for the Aravakurichi constituency.

In Thanjavur too

With Thanjavur constituency also going to the polls on November 19, the first batch of paramilitary force personnel were expected to reach Thanjavur also on Tuesday.