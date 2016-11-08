Four classrooms built in Boiler Plant school

: Four classrooms constructed at a cost of Rs.65 lakh for Boiler Plant Girls Higher Secondary School at Kailasapuram township by the BHEL, Tiruchi, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, was declared open recently.

R. Rajamanohar, General Manager-in charge, BHEL, Tiruchi complex, inaugurated the new building. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rajamanohar said BHEL had constructed new buildings for three schools already and the construction of more buildings were in advanced stage of completion at five other schools.

M. Jayakumaran, General Manager, Human Resources, BHEL, and Srimad Swami Sathyananda, secretary Sri Ramakrishnan Thabovanam, Thirupparaithurai, and C.Meenakumari, Headmistress, spoke.

Mr.Rajamanohar, school children and other senior officials also planted saplings on the school premises on the occasion.