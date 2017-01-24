Fossil museum work under way

Work is under way for establishing a fossil museum at Varnavasi village in the district.

The objective of the museum is to provide an opportunity to the geologists and nature lovers to have a glimpse of the fossils dating back to millions of years. Varanavasi is considered the apt place for locating the museum as it is situated in the midst of the rich fossil deposits with Albian to Maastrichtian sediments, divided into several groups. Cretaceous marine fossils in this region accounts for critical paleontological data. Evidence of Quaternary formation has been found in the vicinity.

The museum would also be utilised for preservation and conservation of evidence of paleontology of the region. Visitors can have first-hand and authentic information about geological context of fossils, additional perspective of the tertiary and quaternary formations and pre-historical archaeology of the region.

With Ariyalur accounting for a large number of cement factories, the Department of Museum would sensitise the factory executives to the importance of the role of fossil museum in the area of conservation through donation of fossils received during mining operation or infrastructure development.

A research laboratory would also be incorporated in the museum. An audio-visual unit would be another facility.

The State government has accorded priority for the construction of this museum and has sanctioned ₹2 crore for the purpose.

The plinth area would be 470 square metres (5,059 square feet) for the ground floor, and 140 square metres (1,507 square feet) for the first floor. It would have a spacious hall with galleries all around.

While the building will cost ₹1.20 crore, the remainder will be utilised for setting up galleries and other beautification work, official sources told The Hindu.