Tiruchirapalli

Foot overbridge work in progress

A LONG-FELT NEED: Work on construction of a foot overbridge in progress at platform 6 of Tiruchi Junction.

A LONG-FELT NEED: Work on construction of a foot overbridge in progress at platform 6 of Tiruchi Junction.   | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

A foot overbridge connecting the seven platforms at the Tiruchi railway junction is being constructed.

At present, the station has a subway linking the platforms. With the density of passengers being high, particularly during the night, the need for the construction of the foot overbridge has been necessitated, according to official sources.

Tiruchi being a major station, the work is being executed simultaneously at the two entrances to the station. It is being executed by the Southern Railway Construction wing at an estimated cost of Rs. 6.5 crore. The foot overbridge is 170 metres long and starts near parcel office at the main entrance to link the Kallukuzhi entry.

