Focus on rise in religious fundamentalism

Holy Cross College, Tiruchi, and Madras Christian College, Chennai, won prizes for first place and runner-up respectively at ‘Catharsis 2016’, a two-day national-level cultural meet for students of Social Work organised by Bishop Heber College that concluded on Sunday.

Vinotha (Lady Doak College, Madurai) was named ‘Ms. Catharsis’ while Nicky Engles (Holy Cross College, Tiruchi) bagged the ‘Mr. Catharsis’ title.

A.R.K. Pillai, founder and president, India Development Foundation, Mumbai, and D. Paul Dhayabaran, principal, Bishop Heber College, inaugurated the programme on Friday.

In its 10th edition this year, ‘Catharsis 2016’ had the theme ‘Pulsation of Jubilation’ in keeping with the celebrations of the college’s golden jubilee celebrations. Nineteen off-stage and on-stage contests in activities such as oratory, music, folk dance, street play, mime, quiz, poster drawing, essay writing and collage were held on Friday and Saturday.

Over 300 students from 20 colleges in Tamil Nadu and Kerala participated.

The campus wore a festive look with stalls selling handicrafts and motivational books.

“Most of the themes that students chose this year were related to the rise in religious fundamentalism, harassment of women and child sexual abuse.

This sort of interaction helps Social Work students to express their views on a wide platform,” M. Reena Rebellow, Catharsis convenor and assistant professor, Department of Social Work, Bishop Heber College, said.

Cash prizes for individual events were an added attraction this year.