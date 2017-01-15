Tiruchirapalli

Five killed in accident

TIRUCHI: Five persons were killed and another was injured when a car ploughed into a group of devotees on padayatra at Palapatti near Manapparai on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 a.m. when the devotees were going to Palani from Tiruchi.

Police said the car, which was proceeding to Theni from Chennai, hit them from behind. All five victims died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Srinivas, Dwaragan, Salim, Gunasekaran and Hariharasudan of Palakkarai and Thennur areas in Tiruchi. They were among a group of 10 persons going to Sri Dhandayuthapani temple.

Police said that negligence of Raja Sebastian of Manjampatti, driver of the car, was said to be the cause for the accident.

