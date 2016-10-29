Fire stations brace up for Deepavali

Fire stations have braced up to attend to fireworks-related calls on Deepavali day.
Full manpower strength has been mobilised in all the fire stations. As a precautionary measure, teams of fire fighters would be kept ready at designated places in Tiruchi with fire tenders or water tanker lorries to attend to emergencies. Quick response vehicles have been kept on a standby at the headquarters in Tiruchi to move quickly to the accident spot. A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services Department here said fire tenders would be stationed at five spots in Tiruchi — Gandhi Market, Singarathope, Srirangam, Palakkarai and Tiruverumbur — as a precautionary measure to reach the accident spot quickly.
