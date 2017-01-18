The MSME Development Institute (MSME-DI) in association with the Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) would conduct an awareness programme on ‘Financial support to MSMEs for zero-defect, zero-effect (ZED) certification,’ in the city on January 24.

The free programme would seek to sensitise MSME manufacturing enterprises on improving manufacturing processes, quality and environment parameters for enhancing global competitiveness. MSME manufacturing enterprises registered with Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum and MSME Databank can participate in the programme. MSME-DI and TIDITSSIA would provide help in UAM and MSME Databank registrations, S. Punniyamoorthy, Secretary, TIDITSSIA, said in a release. The programme would have an intake of 75 participants. For details contact N. Srinivasulu, Assistant Director, MSME-DI by email: nelloresrinivasulu

@gmail.com or dial 9840152798 or N. Kanagasabapathi, president, TIDITSSIA, by email: tiditssiatry@gmail.com or dial 0431-2440119.