Tiruchirapalli

Financial support to MSMEs

The MSME Development Institute (MSME-DI) in association with the Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) would conduct an awareness programme on ‘Financial support to MSMEs for zero-defect, zero-effect (ZED) certification,’ in the city on January 24.

The free programme would seek to sensitise MSME manufacturing enterprises on improving manufacturing processes, quality and environment parameters for enhancing global competitiveness. MSME manufacturing enterprises registered with Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum and MSME Databank can participate in the programme. MSME-DI and TIDITSSIA would provide help in UAM and MSME Databank registrations, S. Punniyamoorthy, Secretary, TIDITSSIA, said in a release. The programme would have an intake of 75 participants. For details contact N. Srinivasulu, Assistant Director, MSME-DI by email: nelloresrinivasulu

@gmail.com or dial 9840152798 or N. Kanagasabapathi, president, TIDITSSIA, by email: tiditssiatry@gmail.com or dial 0431-2440119.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:47:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/Financial-support-to-MSMEs/article17054279.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY