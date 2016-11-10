Farmers want special payment

The Farmers wing of the Tamil Manila Congress has urged the state government to double the period of working days from 100 to 200 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
He also wanted special payment of Rs. 5,000 a month.
In a release issued here on Wednesday, the state president of the farmers wing of the party, Puliyur A. Nagarajan said farmers, due to non-availability of irrigation water, suffered a huge loss in ‘samba’ paddy raised in anticipation of discharge of water from the Cauvery.
Crop failure
The crop has failed miserably in major parts of the delta region and the government should come to their rescue, he said.
