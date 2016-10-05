Farmers stage protest over Centre’s stand on CMB

: Members of the Desiya Thennindiya Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest on the old Cauvery bridge here on Tuesday protesting against the Centre’s stand that the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) could not be formed immediately.

In a symbolic protest, participants in the demonstration hung ropes with a noose around their necks to highlight the plight of delta farmers due to the failure of Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water.

The association president P. Ayyakannu, who the led the agitation, condemned the Centre for its submission before the Supreme Court that the CMB could not be constituted immediately as directed by the court.

Charging that the submission was politically motivated, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking such a stand with an eye on the upcoming elections in Karnataka. “Our problems will be solved if the CMB is constituted. The board could make an assessment of the rainfall situation and the irrigation requirements of the two States. But this has been stalled now,” he said.

As the protesters threatened to jump into the river from the bridge, a strong posse of police was deployed.

Later, the police detained 33 members of the organisation.

Meanwhile, members of various farmers’ organisations staged demonstrations in Thiruthuraipoondi and Nagapapattinam too protesting against the Centre’s stand on the issue.

Agitation in Nagapattinam

Meanwhile, a group of farmers resorted to an agitation on the Nagapattinam beach on Tuesday condemning the Centre’s stand.

Members of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association and Vivasaya Sangankalin Koottu Iyakkam participated in the agitation. Some of the agitators waded into the sea before police pulled them back and detained them.

‘Stand united to protest’

Cauvery Dhanapalan, general secretary of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said the Centre’s stand undermined the federal structure of the country. All political, traders, transport and civil society organisations of the State should stand united and register their protest against the Centre’s stand. He also demanded that all the Tamil Nadu MPs resign to condemn the Centre’s stand.

Police said about 30 agitators were detained and released later.