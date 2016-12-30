Farmers stage demonstration

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and All India Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration here on Thursday.
They took out a procession from the Vestry School roundabout to the Collectorate where they staged a demonstration demanding that Tamil Nadu be declared a drought-hit State.
They demanded Rs.10 lakh as compensation each to families of those farmers who died due to crop failure. Grant of Rs. 30,000 as compensation per acre to farmers due to crop failure, disbursement of Rs. 10,000 each to farm labourers and national rural employment guarantee scheme to town panchayats were their other demands.
The demonstration was led by S. Chandran, district president, Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor