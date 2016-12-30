Farmers stage demonstration

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and All India Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

They took out a procession from the Vestry School roundabout to the Collectorate where they staged a demonstration demanding that Tamil Nadu be declared a drought-hit State.

They demanded Rs.10 lakh as compensation each to families of those farmers who died due to crop failure. Grant of Rs. 30,000 as compensation per acre to farmers due to crop failure, disbursement of Rs. 10,000 each to farm labourers and national rural employment guarantee scheme to town panchayats were their other demands.

The demonstration was led by S. Chandran, district president, Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam.