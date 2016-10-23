Tiruchirapalli

Farmers seek grant

The farmers wing of Tamil Maanila Congress has urged the government to declare Tamil Nadu as drought-hit and sanction a special grant of Rs.5,000 to all farmers for Deepavali festival.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president of the forum, said farmers were facing a crisis in view of the shortage of water for irrigation.

They should be immediately sanctioned Rs.5,000 in cash as grant so as to celebrate Deepavali.

They should also be supplied 10 kg rice, dhal and edible oil free of cost through ration shops.

Mr. Nagarajan also demanded waiver of cooperative crop loans of all farmers without restricting it to small and marginal farmers. Further, crop loans of nationalised banks should also be waived.

The government should come forward to pay the full premium for crop insurance for all farmers, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 6:14:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/Farmers-seek-grant/article16079305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY