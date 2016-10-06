Farmers join hands to desilt canal

A group of farmers of Kondayampettai near Thiruvanaikovil on the outskirts of the city has come together to revive the tradition of ‘kudimaramathu,’ a practice of maintaining irrigation canals by farmers, to clear accumulated silt and garbage on a small stretch of Kondayampettai Vaical so as to ensure irrigation for about 750 acres.

The collective action of farmers came after a sharp drop in the groundwater table in the locality and consequent failure of many borewells. Farm fields in Kondayampettai, downstream Thiruvanaikovil, are situated in the tail-end of the canal, also referred to as Kondayampettai Nattu Vaical. The canal gets its supply from the Cauvery.

Villagers said that the canal stretch on the downstream had not been desilted since 2012 and water flow had been impeded due to silt accumulation. Over the past few years, most of the farmers had been managing with borewells.

“But this year turned critical as the yield from the borewells dropped and we had to look to the canal for irrigating our fields,” said S.Anbumani, a member of the Kondaiyampettai Farmers Welfare Association, which organised the desilting programme on behalf of the farmers.

Farmers in the villages have been raising banana and sugarcane apart from paddy. The banana and sugarcane crop started withering as the groundwater table depleted fast this year. Some of the farmers attributed the drop in groundwater table to sand mining from the Cauvery and the Coleroon.

Faced with a prospect of a crisis, the farmers decided to swing into action to clear the canal without waiting for the government to do the work. Heavily silted up places on about two to three kilometres from Mela Kondayampettai were cleared during the operation in which local farmers participated actively. “We hired an earthmover with contributions from our association members to clear the silt. Besides, about 50 to 60 farmers worked in shifts for three days round-the-clock to remove the bushes,” said N.P.Ravishankar, advisor of the association.

Apart from the silt accumulation and weed growth, the canal had been facing urban pollution with residents dumping garbage, observed P.Rajendran, president of the association.

Water from the Kondayampettai sluice was released on October 3.The clearing of the silt has helped the water flow to the fields and standing banana and sugarcane crops have got a much needed wetting, said Mr.Ravishankar.

With the water flowing to their fields over the past couple of days farmers have begun preparing to raise the samba paddy crop, said Mr.Anbumani, who was preparing to raise nurseries on Wednesday.