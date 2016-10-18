Farmers’ stir disrupts train services in Central region

Train services were badly affected in the Central region on Monday, the first day of the 48-hour rail roko agitation, called by farmers organisations demanding the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board. The day was marked by vociferous and continuous protests across the region.

Cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress, two Left parties, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Naam Tamizhar Katchi participated in the agitations.

Groups of agitators continued to resort to the agitation in batches till late in the evening at some places. The maximum number of rail blockades was held in Thanjavur district at nearly 25 places, said police sources.

Several express and passenger trains were cancelled and some others were partially cancelled. The sudden cancellation of the trains caused much inconvenience to travellers.

The Karaikal-Ernakulam Express was terminated at Nagapattinam and cancelled subsequently. Passengers who had turned up at the Tiruchi Junction were caught unawares by the sudden cancellation. Several passengers were left high and dry as there was no prior announcement on the cancellation.

V.R. Raman, one of those who had booked a ticket to Palakkad on the Karaikal – Ernakulam Express, came to know of the cancellation at the eleventh hour only upon reaching the Tiruchi Railway Junction.

“There was utter chaos as passengers were informed of the cancellation of the train only half-an-hour before the scheduled time of departure,” Mr. Raman said.

A Southern Railway press release said the Chennai Egmore-Mannargudi-Chennai Egmore Mannai Express trains, Chennai Egmore-Karaikal-Chennai Express trains, Chennai Egmore-Velankanni_Chennai Egmore Link Express trains, Chennai-Egmore- Thanjavur_Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express trains, Ernakulam-Karaikal-Ernakulam Express trains, Mannargudi-Coimbatore Semmozhi Express, Karaikal Lokmanya Tilak Express, and Mannarugdi-Bhagat-ki-Kothi Express, and Mayiladuturai – Mannargudi, Tiruvarur – Mayiladuturai, Mayiladuturai – Tiruvarur and Karaikal – Tiruchi passengers were fully cancelled on Monday.

The Nagore – Tiruchi, Tiruchi – Karaikal, Nagore – Tiruchi, Tiruchi – Nagore, Mannargudi – Mayiladuturai and Mayiladuturai – Tiruvarur passengers were partially cancelled. Some main line trains were diverted to run via the chord line.

Sources said the Ernakulam – Karaikal Express, Cuddalore Port – Tiruchi passenger, Tiruchi – Nagore passenger, Tiruchi – Chennai Egmore Cholan Epress were among the trains that suffered detention midway.

Tense moments prevailed when a group of farmers affiliated to the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by its State president P. Ayyakannu resorted to a novel protest by putting up a temporary ‘pandal’ on the track and planted saplings on the track close to Kudamurutti bridge near Tiruchi even as a goods train was approaching.

The train was however halted in time. The goods train bound for Salem from Tiruchi was detained for over an hour at the spot after the farmers lay on the track leading to their arrest.

In one of the places in Thanjavur district, a group of farmers affiliated to the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam resorted to a novel protest by cooking on the railway track. In Tiruvarur district, CPI State secretary Mutharasan along with a group staged an agitation at Kodikalpalayam. Former DMK Minister K.N.Nehru were among those who courted arrest early in the day after attempting to stage a rail roko at the Srirangam Railway Station.