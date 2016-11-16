Exporters go for cashless transactions

Exporters sending consignments through the air cargo terminal of the Tiruchi airport has switched over to card transactions following demonetisation since November 9.

This is for the first time that shippers were making card payments at the international air cargo terminal since its commissioning in November 2011. The Airports Authority of India has arranged a card swipe machine at the international air cargo terminal to enable exporters make their payments towards Airport Authority charges.

The shippers have been paying x-ray charges and terminal storage and processing charge by cash all these years.

From the time the Centre announced demonetisation, exporters have begun to make the payments through card, sources said.

Around 20 to 25 tonnes of cargo are dispatched to various overseas countries everyday through Air Asia, Tiger Airways, Malindo Air, Sri Lankan and Air India Express flights to select destinations in South Asia, South - East and West Asia. Vegetables and flowers account for bulk of cargo dispatched from the airport which has witnessed a steady rise in freight volume. The freight is exported to countries such as Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur and many others in the West Asia region.

The sources say around 35 export-related transactions were being made every day at the Tiruchi air cargo terminal.

Payment for 30 of these transactions were being made through card, said the sources.

The amount made through card payment goes into the Airports Authority of India corporate account instantly.

The export community finds it easier to make the payments through card to dispatch their freight at the cargo terminal. The Airports Authority had made available a card swipe machine for the export community. The exporters just swipe the machine to make the payment and obtain the bill, says R. Muralidharan, an exporter dispatching two to three tonnes of vegetables every day.