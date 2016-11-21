Engineering graduate arrested for chain snatching

An engineering degree holder was arrested on the charge of robbing a gold chain from a woman at Thuraiyur on Saturday.

The offence took place in the afternoon when G. Jhansi Rani (57) was asleep in her house at Kamaraj Nagar in Thuraiyur.

Police sources said Jhansi Rani, who works as an office assistant at Thuraiyur Taluk office was alone in her house when the accused K. Balaji (25) entered the house and snatched the gold chain weighing two-and-half sovereign and fled the spot.

The woman raised an alarm following which the public chased the accused and caught him at Karattumalai area later.

He was handed over to the police.

The Thuraiyur police registered a case and arrested the accused.