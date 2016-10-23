Emergency response drill conducted at IOC terminal

An emergency response drill was conducted at the IndianOil Corporation terminal at Vazhavanthankottai near here on Friday.

The drill, which is conducted once every six months as required under Factories Act, was intended to test the preparedness of the employees and technical staff to meet emergency situations.

The drill was conducted on kerosene storage tank and about 100 litres of aqueous film forming foam and 86 kilolitres of water were used to combat “the fire.”

Fire fighting systems such as sprinkler systems, foam pourer system, water monitors and nozzles were put to test during the drill, according to a press release from IOC.

Fire tenders from the Fire and Rescue Services, BHEL, HAPP and OFT supported the teams during the drill led by H.J.Manshani, Chief Terminal Manager, IOC. Combat, auxiliary and rescue teams participated in the exercise.

An ambulance from Kauvery Medical Centre with doctor and medical staff along with the rescue team assisted the “rescue operations.”

B. Alagesan, Additional Director, Industrial Safety and Health, A. Ravi, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, S.Malathi, Deputy Director, Industrial Safety and Health, and other senior officials witnessed the drill. Officials from BHEL, Ordnance Factory, Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, all mutual aid members, and IOC’s LPG Bottling Plant at Inamkulathur, participated.