Elaborate security scheme for temple consecration

The Tiruchi Rural Police have geared up to provide elaborate security for the ‘maha kumbhabhishekam’ of the Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here on February 6.

A detailed security scheme is being worked out for the event that is expected to attract a large turnout of devotees to the town on that day.

In addition to mobilising police personnel serving in Tiruchi district, manpower strength would be augmented by drafting officers and men from various districts in the central zone to beef up security and surveillance.

As part of the security arrangements, additional surveillance cameras have been installed at vantage spots at Samayapuram to mount vigil.

Watch towers had been established at 11 places at Samayapuram to keep a close tab on the movements and activities.

Police sources said around 2,500 police personnel would be deployed for the event anticipating a large turnout of devotees.

In addition to existing cameras, over 70 cameras including speed dome cameras had been deployed to keep a close watch.

The cameras would be connected to the temporary control room from where the movements would be monitored by teams of police personnel. Mobile control rooms are also proposed to be put in place for the occasion.

The existing bus stand at Samayapuram is planned to be converted into a parking lot for two-wheelers as several devotees were expected to come by motorcycles.

A separate route to facilitate VIP movement in the town is being proposed for those visiting the temple on that day. Passes of various colours are planned to be provided for easier identification.

Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar said elaborate security arrangements would be put in place at Samayapuram on the ‘kumbabhishekam’ day.

The temple has been given a facelift in connection with the event with various facilities created for the benefit of the devotees.