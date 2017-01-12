Draft CTCP for Tiruchi airport chalked out

A top-level security meeting regarding putting in place a Counter Terrorism Contingency Plan (CTCP) for the Tiruchi international airport was held on Thursday.

Senior officers from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tiruchi City Police participated in the discussions held at the airport.

Lasting two hours, the high-level meeting went into a host of aspects to draw up the Counter Terrorism Contingency Plan to deal with any extreme crisis situation.

Among those who participated in the top-level meeting included the Deputy Inspector General, CISF, South Zone Airport, Deputy Director, BCAS, Chennai, Tiruchi Airport Director, Tiruchi City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and Deputy Commandant, CISF, Tiruchi airport, sources said.

Discussions also centred on the role to be played by each stakeholder in case of an extreme emergency situation arising out of a terror strike and effective coordination among the key agencies by taking their view-points, said the sources.

Upgradation of security system and the requirements connected with it also formed part of the discussions.

Tiruchi airport is the second important international airport in Tamil Nadu next to Chennai with more overseas flight operations than domestic services.

Classified as “sensitive”, the Tiruchi airport has witnessed a sharp rise in international passengers consequent to the rise in overseas flight operations over the years.

The sources said important stakeholders connected with airport security were involved in the draft counter terrorism contingency plan which was formulated following a thread-bare discussion. The draft plan would be sent to higher authorities in New Delhi for final approval before being put into place, said the sources.

The CISF has over 250 personnel at Tiruchi airport providing round-the-clock security.