Tiruchirapalli

Disaster management drill for students

On the occasion of the International Disaster Reduction Day, fire fighters carried out a drill here on Thursday to raise awareness among students of the ways to protect themselves in the event of a man-made or natural disaster.

The mock exercise involving school students was conducted at the St. John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School ground here with District Collector K.S. Palanisamy inaugurating the event.

Armed with necessary paraphernalia used during fire fighting and rescue operations, the fire fighters explained to the students about the types of man-made and natural disasters and the ways to protect themselves in such crisis situations.

Around 1,000 students from different city schools witnessed the mock drill that was carried out by a team of fire fighters.

A senior Fire and Rescue Services Department official said the students were told about the ways to protect themselves in case of floods, building collapse and fire in a building and the ways to rescue people who were trapped. They also demonstrated the techniques adopted by them during fire fighting operations.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 12:52:39 PM |

