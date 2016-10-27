Dhanush keen on delivering good films

A gathering of youngsters, many wearing T-shirts with images of Dhanush-starrer, ‘Kodi,’ erupted in excitement as the actor stepped into LA Cinemas premises for a promo on Wednesday.

Bursting into raptures every now and then, the actor’s fans watched the trailer of ‘Kodi,’ which would hit the screens on Friday, and subsequent screening of their idol’s ‘Velaiyilla Pattathari.’

And then, the anticipated moment came in between when lights were switched on for Dhanush, who had just arrived to take centrestage. Thunderous applause peaked.

“Tiruchi reminds me of ‘Thiruda Thirudi.’ It was here that people applauded me even during the shoot,” he recollected.

‘Kodi,’ is directed by Durai Senthilkumar with Trisha playing the woman lead. Dhanush plays a dual role for the first time.

“I am sure you will like it definitely,” said the actor, eliciting loud approval from cheerful fans.

Dhanush said that that he will continue to deliver good films and wished the audience a very happy Deepavali. He readily obliged when fans requested him to sing and broke into the rocking number ‘Danga maari…’ from ‘Anegan.’

And fans followed suit.