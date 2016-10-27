Tiruchirapalli

Dhanush keen on delivering good films

Film actor Dhanush speaking at LA Cinemas in Tiruchi on Wednesday.— Photo: M. Srinath

Film actor Dhanush speaking at LA Cinemas in Tiruchi on Wednesday.— Photo: M. Srinath  

A gathering of youngsters, many wearing T-shirts with images of Dhanush-starrer, ‘Kodi,’ erupted in excitement as the actor stepped into LA Cinemas premises for a promo on Wednesday.

Bursting into raptures every now and then, the actor’s fans watched the trailer of ‘Kodi,’ which would hit the screens on Friday, and subsequent screening of their idol’s ‘Velaiyilla Pattathari.’

And then, the anticipated moment came in between when lights were switched on for Dhanush, who had just arrived to take centrestage. Thunderous applause peaked.

“Tiruchi reminds me of ‘Thiruda Thirudi.’ It was here that people applauded me even during the shoot,” he recollected.

‘Kodi,’ is directed by Durai Senthilkumar with Trisha playing the woman lead. Dhanush plays a dual role for the first time.

“I am sure you will like it definitely,” said the actor, eliciting loud approval from cheerful fans.

Dhanush said that that he will continue to deliver good films and wished the audience a very happy Deepavali. He readily obliged when fans requested him to sing and broke into the rocking number ‘Danga maari…’ from ‘Anegan.’

And fans followed suit.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:38:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/Dhanush-keen-on-delivering-good-films/article16083071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY