Depicting a saint’s philosophy

Navarathri golu doll exhibition at 1000-pillar mandapam at Sri Ranganathar Swamy Temple in Srirangam.— Photo: M. Srinath

Many of the exhibits relate to his life in Srirangam. Sri Ramanujar’s ardent devotion to Sri Ranganatha comes through the display.

As part of 1000th birth (thiru avatara) anniversary of Sri Ramanujar, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has depicted the important events and anecdotes in the life of the Acharya at a navarathri kollu at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple .

The entire 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple had been neatly illuminated and divided into various units. Commencing from the birth (thiruavataram) of Sri Ramanujar, the ‘kolu’ depicts the saint’s philosophy and teachings. Divided into 20 segments, it throws light on various aspects of Sri Vaishnavism.

Though the exhibition, which has 1,000 images of Sri Ramanujar, displays various anecdotes - His visit to Tirumala temple and worship at Kancheepuram.

