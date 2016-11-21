Demonetisation hits tapioca farmers

The demonetisation of high value denominations has hit the tapioca farmers of Pachamalai who had harvested the produce last month.
Although they had sold the produce to the traders or agents from the adjoining Salem district, they could not do any transaction due to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.
According to these farmers they are forced to come down from the hills to the plains at Uppliyapuram or Shobanapuram to get their currency exchanged. Most farmers possessed currency notes in the high value denomination. Residents of Pachamalai told The Hindu on Sunday that they had to run from pillar to post to get their old currencies exchanged.
One of the residents K. Murugesan, said that though the farmers relied on post offices, the quantum of currencies exchanged was far less and was too inadequate to meet their expenses.
