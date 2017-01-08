Crop loss assessment gets under way

Vast stretches of withered paddy fields greeted the high-level team that took stock of the crop loss in Tiruvarur district, on Sunday. Farmers and farm workers met the team and poured out their grievances and sinking hopes.

Heading the team, Food Minister R. Kamaraj assured farmers that the State Government was seized of the crisis due to inadequate rainfall and negligible flow in River Cauvery’s branches that have reduced agriculture to a farce in Tiruvarur district which is at the core delta region. Assessment at the field-level was under way across the State to ascertain the extent of crop loss and the consolidated reports would be submitted to Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for further action and remedial measures.

Farmers might have lost their crops but must not lose hope as the State Government would always stand by them in their hour of need, Mr. Kamaraj observed.

Pointing out that when kuruvai over the years and this year’s samba paddy cultivation were in danger, late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had implemented special packages to help farmers tide over crises, Mr. Kamaraj promised that succour would come their way soon.

At the same time, the State Government was also aware of the drinking water requirements of the town and cities as the summer was round the corner and was contemplating various measures to deal with the situation and avert any negative impact on the public, the Food Minister said.

Social Welfare Secretary K. Manivasan and District Collector L. Nirmal Raj were part of the team.

Enquiries with senior officials indicated that the State Government might even come out with a relief package essentially comprising cash component which will be helpful to farmers who have lost their paddy crops, on the lines of the 20012-13 when it sanctioned Rs. 15,000 an acre as compensation on account of drought. During that year, while Rs. 5,000 was disbursed as cash the balance Rs. 10,000 was granted as crop insurance damage claims advance and that amount was later adjusted when the actual compensation was calculated and disbursed.

Sources say that the current exercise might lead to the State Government declaring relief compensation of at least Rs. 20,000 an acre for farmers who had suffered paddy crop loss.

However, some sections of farmers opined that the ‘sham of high-level’ assessment was not at all required. It would serve only the ruling party’s publicity effort. Spending for the cavalcade of vehicles and retinue of personnel accompanying the team could be used in a better fashion, they aver.