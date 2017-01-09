Tiruchirapalli

Create awareness of free legal aid services, says Judge

S. Kumaraguru, Principal District Judge, addressing women at the 'Legal Awareness camp for women's and children rights' at Tiruchi on Saturday.

Members of women self-help groups should create awareness among the masses, particularly in rural areas, of the free legal aid services being extended by the District Legal Aid Services Authority, said S. Kumaraguru, Principal District Judge.

Addressing women members at an awareness programme on ‘Rights of women and children’ organised by the District Legal Services Authority here recently, he said that family feuds often affect children which, in turn has an adverse impact on their character in the long run.

He advised the women to keep a close watch on adolescent children using mobile phone for a prolonged period daily.

Mr. Kumaraguru advised members of self-help groups to motivate people to contact the nearest police station and prefer a complaint for seeking any legal remedy.

He also explained the child’s right to education and advised the women to ensure that all eligible children were enrolled in schools.

A. Geetha, Secretary of the Authority and judicial officers participated.

