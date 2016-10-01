Tiruchirapalli

Couple killed in road accident

A couple was killed in a road accident at Vadugarpettai near Kallakudi on Thursday evening.

The victims were identified as P. Annadurai (52) and A. Rani (45) of Malvai. Police sources said the couple was proceeding on a two-wheeler on the Pullambadi-Malvai road when a speeding car that came in the opposite direction hit the vehicle. The woman died on the spot while her husband succumbed on the way to the hospital. The car was driven by N. Arun Pandian of Manapparai. Kallakudi police have registered a case.

