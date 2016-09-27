Corporation election on October 17

Elections to all the 65 wards of the Tiruchi Corporation would be held under the first phase of polling of the local body elections on October 17.

Elections are to be held for the Tiruchi Corproation, three municipalities, 16 Town Panchayats, 14 panchayat unions, 404 village panchayats and 24 seats of the District Panchayat in the distric. Elections are to be held for 4466 seats in these local bodies.

Elections to the wards in Manapparai and Thuvakudi municipalities would be held on October 17 and wards in Thuraiyur Municipality would go to the polls in the second phase of polling on October 19, Collector K.S.Palanisamy said in a press release.

Elections to the Andhanallur, Manapparai, Manikandam, Marungapuri, Tiruverumbur and Vaiyampatti panchayat unions would be held on October 17. The town panchayats of Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Pullampadi, Thathaiyengarpet, Thottiyam, Thuraiyur and Uppilliyapuram would got to polls on October 19.

The Koothapar, Ponnampatti and Sirugamani Town Panchayat wards would go to polls on October 17 and the elections for the remaining Town Panchayats of Balakrishnampatti, Kallakudi, Kattuputhur, Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Mettupalayam, Musiri, Poovalur, Pullampadi, S.Kannanur, Thathaiyengarpet, Thottiyam and Uppilliyapuram would be held on October 19.

Filing of nominations opened on Monday.

173 nominations received

As many as 173 nominations were received for local body elections in the district on the first day for filing of nominations. Of this, 162 were received for village panchayat wards, 10 for village panchayat presidents, one for Tiruchi Corporation with N.Kathiravan, sitting councillor, who filed his papers for ward 39 as an Independent. He recently quit the MDMK.