College teachers go on mass casual leave

Members owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association on Wednesday went on mass casual leave.

It hit the normal functioning of 10 government arts and science colleges in Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts in Tiruchi region. About 900 teachers participated in the strike, which was staged on International Day of Teachers. They staged a demonstration here near Anna statue. About 250 teachers including 35 women participated in it.

P. David Livingstone, zonal secretary, TNGCTA, said that the new education policy had been prepared without consulting the stakeholders including government and private teachers, academicians, parents, law makers and students. The documents were prepared by a few bureaucrats. It had many hidden, dangerous and damaging points. It was against the disadvantaged sections of the society including the poor, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Dalits and minorities. So, the new education policy should be scraped.

They demanded the scrapping of Academic Performance Index (API). Stating that many provisions of API were not suitable for the teachers working in colleges, they said the existing working system and infrastructure in government colleges were not conducive to score API points. So, time bound promotion system should be followed.

Removing pay anomalies of Pay Commissions before implementing Seventh Pay Commission, regularising those guest lecturers who have completed five years of service in government and constituent colleges and relaxation of rules for blind and disabled in promotion were among the demands.