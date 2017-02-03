Collector inspects arrangements at Samayapuram Mariamman temple

All necessary arrangements are being made jointly by various departments and agencies for the smooth conduct of the ‘maha kumbabhishekam’ of Sri Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here on February 6.

Uninterrupted power supply, regulation of queues, operation of special buses and vigil through surveillance cameras formed part of the arrangements being made.

K. S. Palanisamy, District Collector, accompanied by officials, inspected the arrangements at the temple on Wednesday. He held discussions with the officials on the arrangements for drinking water at various places in and around Samayapuram. All the pavement shops in the vicinity of the temple had been cleared for facilitating smooth movement of devotees.

The Collector, in a release issued later, said that adequate bandobust would be provided at strategic locations. No vehicles would be allowed near the temple premises so as to avoid traffic congestion.

Mobile toilets would be set up and health teams would camp at select places. The Collector also said that fire fighting and rescue services personnel and ambulances from the Health Department would also be stationed at Samayapuram.

G. Thennarasu, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, explained the new facilities provided at the temple on a permanent basis as part of the renovation work.

T. Senthilkumar, Superintendent of Police, was among those who accompanied the Collector.