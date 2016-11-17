Coffee plants nearing harvest on Pachamalai

Tribal farmers of Pachamalai, who have raised coffee plantation for the first time about three years ago, will realise the first harvest next month. Though they are not familiar with coffee cultivation, they have resorted to it in fields with silver oak trees.

It is not the income that counts but the innovative endeavour that matters much, says farmers of Pachamalai. Ponnusamy, one of them, said he had brought the coffee plants from Kolli Hills. A group of farmers visited Kolli Hills during 2012-13 to have a first hand information on coffee cultivation. “The red soil is suitable for coffee plantation and all over the Pachamalai, the soil is highly suitable for coffee,” he said.

The farmers are not quite certain about the yield.

The cultivation got a boost last year when a six-year pilot programme was implemented under the Tribal Development Project of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. “We evolved a plan under our orchard development project of WADI to promote coffee plantation in an organised manner,” said S. Suresh Kumar, District Development Manager, NABARD, Tiruchi, explaining the provisions of WADI being implemented in Tiruchi and Salem districts of Pachamalai Hills by a Kancheepuram-based non-governmental organisation, Hand in Hand.

He said that Pachamalai was found to be ideal for coffee plantation. It will bring about a change in the cropping pattern by farmers who largely depended on tapioca cultivation. “Although tapioca crop fetched assured returns, coffee plantation would bring more revenue,” he said.

Work on developing coffee plantations commenced on August 15 in 2015 and seedlings of ‘Selection 9’ coffee variety had been brought from the Government Orchard at Padasolai in Kolli Hills.

The seedlings were distributed to farmers of Kundakadi, Puthur, Solamaththi, Nachilipatti, Boothakaal, Keezhakarai and Thaneerpallam (all in Tiruchi district of Pachamalai) and Periyapakkalam, Chinnapakkalam, Chinnamangalam and Nallamaththi (all in Salem district of the hills).

First, coffee plantation has been raised on 20 acres. It will be expanded to a larger area, he added. In all, 32 villages on Pachamalai, including 20 in Salem and 12 in Tiruchi district, have been covered under the coffee plantation scheme of WADI. It has been estimated that the annual income per acre would be Rs. 2 lakhs from the third year of its growth. About 200 plants had been raised by 36 farmers of Thenpuranadu in Tiruchi district. In Salem district, 27 farmers had raised 200 plants. These plants would be ready for harvest by the middle of 2019.

Shade-giving tree is a must for the growth of coffee and only 20 villages have been identified so far because shade-giving trees were available only in these places.