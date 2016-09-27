Clean tank, say residents

The Chinna Eri in Thuraiyur, spread over 31.39 acres opposite the bus stand, has been posing a health hazard to residents and passengers.

It is located amidst commercial complex, hotels and other shops.

But traders particularly hotel owners dump garbage and leftovers resulting in water pollution and silting up of the area disrupting farm operations.

Senior citizens said it had catered to the drinking water needs of the population in the town decades ago. But it had become a dirty site emanating foul smell due to decaying materials.

Farmers participating in the grievance day meeting have been emphasising the need for dredging the tank. Referring to the minor breach the tank had developed in the recent showers, they expressed concern over the poor condition of the tank.

N. Veerasekaran, a progressive farmer, said the tank should be immediately dredged and its embankments strengthened for the benefit of farmers.

A. Thangaraj, president, Tiruchi District Farmers Producers Company, said that this tank got its supply from the Periya Eri, another big tank in the town.

But both tanks remained neglected.

Both tanks should be renovated and dredged.

Thick growth of ‘karuvel’ had been hampering storage in the tank.

They reminded how the water body should be given a new facelift in view of the growing demand for water.