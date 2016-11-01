Tiruchirapalli

Classroom opened

The new classroom that was inaugurated by Tiruchi Round Table in the Corporation Middle School at Woraiyur on Monday.— Photo: M. Srinath

A classroom and toilet block have been built at the Corporation Middle School at Woraiyur under the auspices of Tiruchi Round Table No. 54 and Tiruchi Ladies Circle No. 33.

The blocks were declared open here on Monday.

Christopher Arvinth, national vice-president of Round Table of India, declared open the infrastructure.

Suraj George Verghese, chairman, Area 1, Round Table of India, in his felicitation, spoke on the need for providing infrastructure to the needy schools.

Siddharth, chairman of Trichy Round Table No. 54, said a survey was conducted for assessing the needs of various schools in the city, before selecting this school.

Shanthi, Chairperson of Trichy Ladies Circle 33, offered felicitations. Leela, principal of the school, spoke.

