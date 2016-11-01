Classroom opened

A classroom and toilet block have been built at the Corporation Middle School at Woraiyur under the auspices of Tiruchi Round Table No. 54 and Tiruchi Ladies Circle No. 33.
The blocks were declared open here on Monday.
Christopher Arvinth, national vice-president of Round Table of India, declared open the infrastructure.
Suraj George Verghese, chairman, Area 1, Round Table of India, in his felicitation, spoke on the need for providing infrastructure to the needy schools.
Siddharth, chairman of Trichy Round Table No. 54, said a survey was conducted for assessing the needs of various schools in the city, before selecting this school.
Shanthi, Chairperson of Trichy Ladies Circle 33, offered felicitations. Leela, principal of the school, spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor