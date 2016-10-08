Tiruchirapalli

Child missing from GH

A one-and-half-year-old girl child was reported missing from the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital premises here on Thursday evening.

Unable to trace the child, her mother, C. Saranya (23), preferred a complaint with the Government Hospital police station. Police sources said Saranya, who was pregnant, came to the Government Hospital for medical examination along with her child, Sadhana. The woman went to the scan room leaving behind her daughter. A woman, who was nearby, volunteered to take care of the child until Saranya returned.

Upon returning from the scan room, Saranya found her daughter and the woman missing. She went in search of her daughter on the hospital campus could not find her. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint in the late hours of Thursday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY