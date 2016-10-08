Child missing from GH

A one-and-half-year-old girl child was reported missing from the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital premises here on Thursday evening.
Unable to trace the child, her mother, C. Saranya (23), preferred a complaint with the Government Hospital police station. Police sources said Saranya, who was pregnant, came to the Government Hospital for medical examination along with her child, Sadhana. The woman went to the scan room leaving behind her daughter. A woman, who was nearby, volunteered to take care of the child until Saranya returned.
Upon returning from the scan room, Saranya found her daughter and the woman missing. She went in search of her daughter on the hospital campus could not find her. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint in the late hours of Thursday.
