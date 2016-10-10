Child missing case probe on

The City Police have launched a probe into the case relating to a girl child reported missing from the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital campus here recently.

Personnel of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the City Police have been roped in to trace the child aged around one-and-half-years. Police sources said C. Saranya (23) of Theranipalayam village near Padalur in Perambalur district, who was pregnant, had come to the Tiruchi Government Hospital on October 6 along with her girl child Sadhana.

A woman aged around 35 years, along with a man and a boy aged around 10 years, reportedly befriended Saranya and got her eatables besides volunteering to take care of her child. When Saranya went to meet the doctor, the trio left the spot along with the child, said the police. Saranya could not locate her child and the trio after meeting the doctor.

The Government Hospital police booked a child-missing case and the investigators sifted the video footage from the Closed Circuit Television Unit installed at various vantage points on the hospital campus.

The suspect’s face was not clear in the footage. A couple of special teams were pursuing the case in a bid to trace the missing child.