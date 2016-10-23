Chief Medical Director inspects Railway Hospital

Prasanna Kumar, Chief Medical Director, Southern Railway, visited the Railway Hospital at Golden Rock here on Saturday, where a few employees of Railway Workshop were admitted with symptoms of dengue fever.

Accompanied by R. Soundararajan, Chief Medical Superintendent, Tiruchi Division, Mr. Kumar met the patients and enquired about the progress of their health. He held an informal discussion with doctors on treatment given to them.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar took part in a Continuing Medical Education programme on ENT at Golden Rock. Hari Mohan Sharma, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, R. Soundararajan, Chief Medical Superintendent, Tiruchi, and Chief Medical Superintendents of Palakkad, Salem and other divisions and ophthalmologists took part in it.

It was said that Mr. Kumar enquired about the incident of complaint lodged by the City Health Officer of Tiruchi Corporation M. Geetharani against a doctor of Railway Hospital, who is alleged to have abused her when she inspected the hospital recently.