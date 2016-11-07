Channel bears the brunt of dumping of plastic wastes

A long sewage channel separated by a pathway at P.S. Nagar in the city has been a haven for ragpickers as the channel ensures an assured availability of plastic wastes and bottles. A number of ragpickers can be seen roaming in the area all throughout the day, due to availability of the waste materials.

The pathway not only divides the sewage channel but two wards — Ward 15 and 16. The channel forms the boundary for the backyard of the houses located in these two wards.

A number of residents complain that despite the efforts by the City Corporation, lack of cooperation on the part of residents in keeping the channel free from garbage and plastic wastes has been the main cause for the stagnation of waters.

“Although the sanitary workers clean the channel periodically, the local residents do not extend their cooperation,” says a cross section of women, who plead for anonymity.

P. Anand, a local resident, said that the problem has been remaining unsolved for several years.

Mosquito menace was a major problem in the area. Local people should be sensitised through a special campaign on prevention of dengue.

Being a short route linking the Old Thanjavur road with the East Bouleward road, a few office-goers prefer this route.

Ragpickers, possessing rods, bend down to pick up the bottles and plastic wastes all through the day. “But for the rag pickers, the problem of stagnation of sewage waters would have become more serious,” the residents say.