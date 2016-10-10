Central team to visit delta region today

The high-level Central Team constituted by the Supreme Court to assess the ground reality in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu arrived here on Sunday night.

Representatives of various farmers’ associations presented memorandums to the team led by G.S. Jha. The team will proceed to the delta districts on Monday morning. Puliyur Nagarajan, State president of Tamil Maanila Congress Farmers’ Wing, who also presented a memorandum, said he had conveyed to the team that the farmers could not take up samba cultivation due to non-availability of water.

With no rains, farmers were hard hit in the State, he said. Mr. Nagarajan said he had also told the team that Karnataka should release the remainder, 100 tmc Cauvery water, to Tamil Nadu as per the award. The memorandum also sought constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.

Pudukottai

Office-bearers and members of the Pudukottail unit of Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation Employees’ Union, affiliated to AITUC, staged a demonstration in front of the bus depot here on Sunday, urging the Centre to constitute the CMB.

P. Sakthivel, general secretary, led the agitation. A group of farmers, including G.S. Dhanapathy, Appavu C. Balandar and Marimuthu, participated.

