Central University to introduce 3 more courses

Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarur will introduce three more courses from the next academic year, according to its Vice Chancellor Prof. A.P. Dash.

Speaking to The Hindu here recently, he said that the University had started the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health in 2016. It was aimed at creating a platform to provide trans-disciplinary research approach to students to create and communicate knowledge on the causes and prevention of disease and promote health and health services. It had introduced M.Sc Epidemiology and Public Health with the intake of 15 students. The University was probably the first to offer Post Graduate degree programme in the discipline in the country. The programme would provide students with strong foundation in epidemiology, biostatistics, complemented by qualitative and behavioural sciences.

Similarly, Mr. Dash said that the University had introduced M. Tech Material Science from 2016-17 considering the huge demand for professionals and Research and Development in the field. It had been planned to increase the intake of students from 15 to 30 in M.Sc Epidemiology and Public Health and M.Tech Material Science shortly.

Mr. Dash further said that three more courses such as M.Sc (Applied Psychology, Microbiology and Geography) would be introduced from 2017-18. Similarly, there were chances for offering few more courses in commerce and management. All needed infrastructure including faculty members had been in place for the new courses.